I-Team reveals chilling moments leading up to deadly shooting by East Cleveland police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Moments before East Cleveland police fatally shot an alleged rape suspect, frantic 911 calls were made from the victim's children pleading for help.

"This man is trying to rape my mama," a woman can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

The call was made at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon from a woman at the North Coventry Park Apartments.

The victim's son also called, and said his mother knew the suspect.

East Cleveland police body camera video shows when officers arrived on scene.

The one officer gets out of his cruiser and finds the victim crawling across the ground.

"Male got a gun, male got a gun," the officer said. "Get on the ground, get on the ground."

The victim was injured and was trying to get away from her attacker. Police repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun and still he stalked forward.

At one point, the suspect can be seen standing over her and pointing the gun at her head.

The officer tells the suspect several times to drop the gun. When the suspect refuses, the officer fired his gun. The suspect was shot.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital. The suspect died a short time later.

The officers were not injured.

East Cleveland police called the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help process the scene and investigate the shooting.

It's not known how long the investigation will take.

41.533107 -81.579014