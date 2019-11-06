× I-Team: One person shot outside Euclid Library

EUCLID- The Euclid Police Department is investigating a shooting outside the Euclid Library that left one person hurt.

According to Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls of a large fight outside the library in the parking lot.

One person was shot in the ankle during the dispute. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Meyer told FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek, ” We do not know what caused the fight at this time, but there were a lot of people in the area at the time and we are continuing to talk to witnesses.”

A gun was recovered at the scene. Everyone involved has been identified and taken into custody.

The library will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen tomorrow.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX 8 for the latest on this developing story.