House Dems announce public impeachment hearings next week
WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats have announced they’ll hold the first public hearings next week in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Three State Department officials will testify in hearings Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Schiff is leading the probe.
Schiff tweeted that top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career department official George Kent and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify. Yovanovitch was ousted in May at Trump’s direction.
All three have previously testified behind closed doors. The Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and his requests for politically motivated investigations as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country.