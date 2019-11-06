Get ready for winter: Rain and snow tomorrow, lake-effect snow Friday and unseasonably cold temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's going to be a frosty and cold start Wednesday, but it is going to warm up.

We'll top out around 50 degrees.

Then get ready for winter.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s low 40s tonight.

It will be a wet morning commute Thursday.

Then temps will continue dropping.

Rain will transition to wet snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Some areas could see accumulation, but since the ground is warm, we'll see some melting.

A lot of it will move it by the evening commute.

Lake-effect will develop early Friday morning.

We could see several inches of accumulation in the heart of the snow belt.

