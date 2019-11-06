Fox Recipe Box: Shaved Apple & Celery Salad with Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking for a fresh and different salad to kick up a meal? Chef Tim McCoy has created a Shaved Apple & Celery Salad with Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette that is perfect anytime of the year.

Tim is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland and teaches a variety of classes. You can click here to see his upcoming class schedule. Tim actually gave Fox 8's Kristi Capel a cooking lesson last year when she visited the school and he's anxious to see if Kristi remembers some of the techniques he taught her.

SHAVED APPLE AND CELERY SALAD

with Dried Cranberries and Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Yield: 4 Large or 8 Small Salads

2 Cups Romaine Lettuce, sliced thin

2 Cups Celery, sliced thin

1 each Granny Smith Apple

1 each Honeycrisp Apple

1 recipe Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries, chopped

1/2 Cup Toasted Walnuts

1/2 Cup Goat Cheese, crumbled

Shave apples on a Japanese mandolin. Toss mixed salad greens, celery, and half the apples with just enough maple-mustard vinaigrette to coat. Place salad on salad plates as desired. Toss remaining apples with just enough maple-mustard vinaigrette to coat. Arrange shaved apples on each salad plate. Garnish each salad with a small amount of dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and crumbled goat cheese. Serve immediately.

Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Yield: About 1 1/4 Cups

1/4 Cup Champagne Vinegar

3 Tbsp Maple Syrup

2 Tbsp Whole Grain Mustard

3/4 Cup Olive Oil

(to taste) Salt and Pepper

In a mixing bowl, combine champagne vinegar, maple syrup, and whole grain mustard. Whisk to incorporate ingredients.

While continuously whisking, add olive oil to form a stable emulsion. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Use immediately or refrigerate for later use.