Fox 8 Gender Reveal: 9 kids and counting! Heather & John Bischoff are having a…

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Heather and John Bischoff, of Loudonville, are adding one more to their family of 11.

The couple was married at Landoll’s Castle in Loudonville on Dec. 12, 2012 after being friends for years.

John was named firefighter of the year in Orville last year. He and Heather love football and root on the Buckeyes and the Browns.

Their now-blended family includes nine children, ages two to 18. This morning the kids learned their mom was expecting another blessing… A baby girl!

It’s the third in our series of live gender reveals happening all week long on Fox 8 News in the Morning.