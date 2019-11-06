× Cleveland police search for suspect accused of robbing and shooting man near school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for suspects in a robbery that ended with a 62-year-old shot.

Police say on Tuesday, September 24 around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 17800 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of a shooting.

They found a 62-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot.

Police say a witness told him he and the victim were sitting outside when two men in ski masks walked up and asked the victim for money.

The witness says that’s when one of the suspects shot.

Police obtained surveillance photos of someone they believe is a person of interest in the case.

If you can help police, give them a call.