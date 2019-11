Congratulations to the Dellavedova family.

Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova and his wife, Anna Schroeder, have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world.

Delly posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday announcing the birth of Anders Ralph Dellavedova.

This is the best ❤️ Welcome to the world, Anders Ralph Dellavedova 🌎 pic.twitter.com/0YdZVQqK9J — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) November 6, 2019

The couple held a gender reveal in July announcing the sex of their bundle of joy.

They have been married for just over two years.

Congratulations Anna and Matthew! We know you’ll be great parents.

More on Delly, here.