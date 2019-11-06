× Canton’s Hall of Fame City Ice Rink opening this month

CANTON, Ohio – Canton’s Hall of Fame City Ice Rink is set to open the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the City of Canton, the ice rink will re-open on Wednesday, November 27, weather permitting.

The outdoor rink is 60′ × 100′ and located in the 200 block of Tuscarawas Street West between the Stark County Court House (115 Central Plaza North) and Arcade Coneys.

The rink will operate on the following schedule:

Normal skating hours:

Sundays: 12:00 Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Mondays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Admission is only $2 with your own skates, or if you choose $4 to rent figure or hockey skates.

Other amenities include on-site food at Arcade Coneys, lighting for evening skating, outdoor seating, and music via sound system.

Click here for more information and ice conditions or call Arcade Coneys at (330) 454-2294.