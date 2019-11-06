Bloom Bakery closing in Cleveland after 4 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bloom Bakery is closing this week, after being open for nearly four years.

Towards Employment made the announcement on its website.

The retail locations will close Wednesday.

Its wholesale and catering business will end Friday.

Towards Employment is a job placement program for residents who are transitioning off public assistance and people who have been incarcerated.

“Our first commitment is to connect each Bloom employee to new opportunities,” Towards Employment said in a statement.