Baker Mayfield reveals why he got rid of the handlebar mustache after game against Broncos

Posted 5:28 pm, November 6, 2019, by

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield on Wednesday revealed why he got rid of the handlebar mustache after the Browns’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The QB was sporting the handlebar look during the game, but he had a more traditional mustache when he was at the podium after the game.

The reason? Baker told reporters, “I was undefeated before Sunday with a handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off ’cause I didn’t deserve it.”

**More stories on Baker Mayfield**

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.366161 by -81.854303.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.