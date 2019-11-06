× Baker Mayfield reveals why he got rid of the handlebar mustache after game against Broncos

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield on Wednesday revealed why he got rid of the handlebar mustache after the Browns’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The QB was sporting the handlebar look during the game, but he had a more traditional mustache when he was at the podium after the game.

The reason? Baker told reporters, “I was undefeated before Sunday with a handlebar mustache, so I shaved it off ’cause I didn’t deserve it.”

