Akron police look for suspects who robbed two young boys after football practice

Posted 11:49 am, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, November 6, 2019

AKRON- The Akron Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed two young boys, ages 8 and 9, after football practice.

It happened Tuesday around 5:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Patterson Avenue. The victims told police two suspects approached them and demanded their money.  After taking $10 from each of them, the suspects took off toward the wooded area behind the recreation center.

The suspects were described as black males, 14 – 16 years old, 5’ 2” – 5’ 4” inch tall, light complexion. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

Google Map for coordinates 41.103131 by -81.502227.

