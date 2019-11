AKRON, Ohio – Akron police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

The victim was found shot inside a car in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Romig Rd on October 26.

The victim died at the hospital.

Akron police identified Damarious A. Wells, 29 as the suspected gunman.

Police say he is now in custody.