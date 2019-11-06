6-year-old Ohio boy brings stolen gun to school in backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police found a loaded semi-automatic gun in a six-year-old’s backpack at a private school in north Columbus Wednesday morning.

The student, who attends Kids Care Elementary School, reportedly told a classmate about the gun. The classmate notified a teacher.

The student’s backpack and the weapon were recovered and secured without incident.

Police interviewed the child, with his guardians present. Charges are not expected to be filed against the child due to his age and competency.

The gun had been reported stolen by a member of the six-year-old’s family on Tuesday.

The recovered firearm will be submitted to the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) Crime Lab.

The case is under investigation by the CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit. The incident has also been referred to Children Services.