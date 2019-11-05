Wickliffe police discover ‘Molly’, mushrooms, and nitrous oxide inside suspicious car

WICKLIFFE- Three people from Erie, Pennsylvania are under arrest after a Wickliffe police officer discovered a large amount of narcotics in the car.

According to police, the officer was called to check on an occupied, suspicious car in a Euclid Avenue parking lot on Nov 3 at 1:00 a.m.

Authorities say the officer discovered more than two ounces of suspected “Molly” or MDMA, as well as 74 doses of suspected LSD, mushrooms, and a 25-pound tank of suspected nitrous oxide. The three people in the car were arrested and are being held at the Wickliffe Jail on numerous drug charges.

