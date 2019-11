× Voters approve Tri-C tax levy

CLEVELAND– It appears that a tax levy for Cuyahoga Community College will pass.

More than 63 percent voted in favor of the renewal and increase, with 60 percent of ballots counted.

The levy breaks down to about $14 a year in new taxes per $100,000 home.

Those in favor of the increase said it will keep Tri-C affordable and impactful. Its tuition is already the lowest in Ohio.