ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- New video shows what happened when a driver ignored a school bus stop sign as a student crossed the street in Rocky River.

Witnesses said they saw a white Range Rover plow past several school buses on Lakeview Avenue near Rocky River Middle School Wednesday morning.

Nearby construction workers forced the driver to pull into a parking lot while two buses blocked her until police arrived.

Cali Lynch, 28, was cited for reckless operation.