‘Unacceptable behavior’: Jermaine Whitehead apologizes after social media rampage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cleveland Browns player Jermaine Whitehead has apologized on Instagram after he posted social media threats following the team’s loss to the Broncos Sunday.

After the game, he reportedly threatened people who were complaining about the game. The Cleveland Browns waived Whitehead on Monday.

In his post, Whitehead said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.

I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.

Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future.

I love you!”

One of the social media exchanges was with radio host Dustin Fox from 92.3 The Fan.

Fox tweeted, “Whiteheads efforts tackling today is a joke.”

Whitehead appeared to reply from the Twitter account, saying: “Come get it in blood b**** made a** lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand.. don’t get smoked f*** a*** c******.””

On another post, he reportedly wrote, “Don’t get shot at lil b****… can you whoop my a**… f*** football… let me know when you need the address.”

Whitehead’s Twitter account was suspended.

