CLEVELAND– Tuesday is Election Day and there are more than 100 local issues and dozens of candidates on the ballot.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location

The only Cuyahoga County-wide issue is a tax levy renewal and increase for Cuyahoga Community College.

Voters in Akron, Brooklyn, Euclid, Lakewood, South Euclid and Walton Hills will decide on mayoral races.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for election results after the polls close.