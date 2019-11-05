One cow euthanized after three kicked with steel-toed boots in Carroll County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Ohio-- Cattle owners in Carroll County are watching their herds closely.

A farmer outside Carrollton reported that over the past two months three of his cows suffered severe injuries. One of the animals had to be euthanized. The Carroll County sheriff said the evidence suggests the injuries were inflicted by a human.

“The vet`s opinion was that the cows were kicked possibly by a steel-toed shoe or boot, and then the cows were beaten," Sheriff Dale Williams said.

Investigators said the cattle that were targeted were being raised by the farmer`s child as part of a 4-H type project.

“Works with them and gets them ready to show, and is very attached to these animals and for someone to do this is terrible,” Williams said.

Investigators said after the first two cows were attacked, the family put up a trail camera as a deterrent. The suspect then covered the camera before attacking the third cow.

Detectives aren’t sure if the perpetrator has a specific motive for targeting the cattle or if the crimes are strictly acts of cruelty.

“They don`t know of any enemies or they haven`t had any problems with anyone that may even be responsible for this,” Williams said.

As news of the attack has spread, other farmers are prepared to defend their property and their animals. “

This is a farming community and everyone in this county that has animals, it`s kind of a livelihood. And when you destroy or you hurt these kind of animals, then yes, it would be a problem,” Williams said.

The family whose animals were targeted is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 330-627-2141.