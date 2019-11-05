Summit County Sheriff looking for man accused of robbing, assaulting group he met to buy shoes

GREEN-The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in a violent robbery.

According to the news release, Cordon Harris met up with the victim to buy his shoes on November 1. They agreed to meet in Green for the transaction. When the victim and his 4 friends met with Harris, authorities say he pulled out a gun and robbed everyone in the vehicle. As one of them tried to roll up the window, he allegedly punched out of the window, and struck the victim in the face with the handgun.

Cordon Harris, 19, is accused of stealing the shoes and $10. An arrest warrant has been issued for Harris on 5 counts of Aggravated Robbery (F-1) and 1 count of Felonious Assault (F-2).

Harris is 6’3″, and 230 pounds. He wears glasses at times and maybe driving a 2002 Honda Civic. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cordon Harris to contact Detective Breeden at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-5404 or 330-643-2181.