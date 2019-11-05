× Some Ohio lawmakers want to make Election Day an official state holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohio lawmakers are working on legislation that would make Election Day an official state holiday.

“By making Election Day a state holiday, we will increase voter participation and ensure every voter has the opportunity to make their voices heard and have their vote counted,” said Rep. Erica Crawley.

Under current law, workers are supposed to be given a “reasonable” time off to go vote. However, the sponsors of the bill point out that employers do not have to pay hourly employees for voting leave time.

They went on to highlight the difficulties of voting for single parents and those who work multiple jobs.

“Most Ohioans still prefer to vote on Election Day itself, and this legislation would help working families overcome weekday barriers to the ballot box,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney. “Lawmakers have a responsibility to make it easier, not harder, for Ohioans to vote. We must do everything in our power to lift low voter turnout – especially in non-presidential years – if we are to maintain the integrity of our democracy.”

Some cities have already adopted similar policies, like in Sandusky where city workers get the day off for Election Day.

