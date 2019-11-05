Show Info: November 5, 2019

Posted 11:00 am, November 5, 2019, by

Buttercream and Olive Oil
Native Pies Cooking Class
Cool Beans Cafe in Historic Medina Square
November 18th 6pm-8pm
November 26th 6pm-8pm
ButtercreamandOliveOil.com to register

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Toy Deals
The Toy Insider, Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief shares a few hot toys you’ll see for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Express Deli
5185 Smith Road
Brook Park, OH 44142
https://www.facebook.com/ExpressDeli216/

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Jen Knapp from RizTech shares a few of the hottest tech items for the holidays.

215 S Court St., Medina 44256 / 330.952.1225

Canary Travel
216.252.1000 / Canary Travel

Service Wet Grinding Company
Sharp Knife Rental
1867 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
216 771 4874
servicewetgrinding.com

Rustic Custom Woodwork
10% of sales from Rustic Custom Woodwork will be donated to Head for the Cure Foundation
Facebook.com/RusticCustomWoodwork

Remnants Bag Company
Local nurse turned handbag designer, Virginia Gonzales, chats about her one-of-a-kind designs, Remnants Bag Company.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.