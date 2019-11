SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — The Seven Hills Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who has a traumatic brain injury.

According to a post on the Seven Hills Police Department Facebook Page, Martin Kaczmarek was reported missing by his family. He has a brain injury due to a previous car accident.

He may be in a blue 2012 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-524-3911.