Police investigate deadly crash that ended with car in the woods

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police spent several hours Tuesday morning investigating a deadly crash.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on the I-71 northbound exit ramp to Bellaire Road.

The ramp was still closed as of 4 a.m.

FOX 8's Patty Harken said drivers should use W. 130th Street as an alternate.

The vehicle crashed into the woods on the side of the road.

Police said crews were having trouble towing the car out of the woods.

At least one person was killed in the crash. The victim's identity was not immediately known.

