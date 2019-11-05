Police: Dayton detective in critical condition after shooting during drug raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTON, Ohio— Police say a detective was on life support after being shot and critically injured at a house in Ohio while serving a drug-related warrant.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said Tuesday that Jorge DelRio was shot twice in the face Monday while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

Thank you for all the kind words and support. There had been no change in Det. DelRio's condition from this afternoon. https://t.co/0mmM0Obbjo — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 6, 2019

Authorities say detectives knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering the house. Police say DelRio was shot as task force members went into a basement.

No one else was injured.

Federal authorities say one man has been charged with assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and two other men are charged with conspiring to distribute drugs including fentanyl.