Election Results

Ohio State tops College Football Playoff rankings

Posted 9:48 pm, November 5, 2019, by

Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 38-7. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee’s initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff’s five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.