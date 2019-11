Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our temperatures are going to get MUCH colder by the end of the week! Plus, we’ll toss rain/snow into the forecast on Thursday which will transition into lake-effect snow on Friday. It’s something we’ll be watching as we head through our unseasonably chilly week and beyond.

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: This is an active pattern for the week with clipper systems every few days.

There is a higher chance for accumulating snow by week’s end and early next week.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: