CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing invididuals with their families.

Jason Adams, 40, was last seen October 23 on the East Side of Cleveland.

He was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. Adams is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Police say he suffers from several medical conditions and needs medication.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call Cleveland police detective Callahan at 216-623-3138.

