SOMERS, Wisc. — Construction crews are set to tear down a home that is literally teetering over Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

WXMI reports that the house is about 50 feet over the lake. The owners of the home moved out in 2018 after the shoreline eroded and the porch fell into the lake.

WXMI reports the home was set to be demolished several times over the last year, but has been delayed due to the weather and equipment issues.

