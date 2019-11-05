‘Jeopardy’ champion donates $10,314 to cancer institute in honor of Alex Trebek

PORTLAND, Oregon — A ‘Jeopardy’ champion who won a $100,000 grand prize earlier this year has donated part of his winnings to a cancer center in honor of Alex Trebek.

Avi Gupta, 18, is a Columbia University freshman who won the ‘Jeopardy’ Teen Tournament in June, KGW reports.

Trebek announced his stage 4 diagnosis in March.

Gupta said Trebek has been a role model in his life and wrote out a $10,314 check to Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute in his honor. The amount was a nod to Pi. He hopes it helps with research for early cancer detection.

“Everyone knows someone or has been affected by cancer in some way,” Gupta told KGW. “I believe scientists are winning the fight against cancer, we just need to help them to do more.”

Dr. Brian Druker, director of the Knight Cancer Institute, said he and his wife were so inspired by Gupta’s generous donation that they matched it.

An #InspiredBy campaign is currently underway at the institute. The campaign asks contributors to donate a gift in honor of someone to help advance pancreatic cancer research.

Click here for more on the campaign.

Click here for more on the story.