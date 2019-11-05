Issue to decriminalize marijuana in Amherst remains close

AMHERST, Ohio– Residents in Amherst voted on a ballot issue that would decriminalize marijuana in the city.

The ordinance is failing, with 51 percent against and 48 percent in favor, according to unofficial election results from the Lorain County Board of Elections. That’s with absentee ballots reporting.

The issue aims to reduce penalties for misdemeanor pot possession and usage, and eliminate financial penalties.

If the ordinance passes, it will still be up to police officers to enforce the ordinance since they can still charge offenders under state law.

