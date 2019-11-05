Groundbreaking surgery: Cleveland Clinic performs first robotic single-port kidney transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Clinic continues to break new ground. This morning they announced they are the first hospital in the world to successfully perform a robotic single-port kidney transplant.

The surgery, which was performed on October 14, used surgical instruments and the donor's kidney placing them through one small abdominal incision.

The Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute surgical team included Jihad Kaouk, M.D., director of the Center for Robotic and Image-Guided Surgery; Alvin Wee, M.D., surgical director of Renal Transplantation; Mohamed Eltemamy, M.D.; David Goldfarb, M.D.; and Eric Miller, M.D.

According to the Cleveland Clinic's news release, during the operation, the surgical team created a small four-centimeter incision on the patient’s abdomen. The surgeon then used the single-port robot to prepare the site for the donor's kidney, connect the blood vessels, and lastly reconstruct the urinary drainage, before suturing the incision.

“The aim was not only to make a smaller incision, but also to minimize the area in which the operation was performed by limiting the number of cuts inside the patient,” said Dr. Kaouk. “This resulted in minimal post-operative pain and no opioids needed after surgery.”

Dr. Kaouk and his team were the first in the country to successfully perform robotic single-port prostatectomy and kidney cancer surgery in September 2018.

“The robotic single-port approach is very promising,” said Dr. Wee. “We are looking forward to continuing to refine this technique and our team is optimistic that this minimally invasive surgery can add to our range of options for kidney transplantation.”

The surgical team said this method reduces post-op pain and the need for opioids after surgery.

Just last week, the Cleveland Clinic announced they had successfully performed the Midwest’s first purely laparoscopic living donor surgery for liver transplantation in an adult recipient.

The laparoscopic procedure is performed with surgical tools and a camera inserted through a few half-inch holes in the abdomen of the living donor.

The procedure is minimally invasive, and the Clinic says it benefits the living donor because the post-op recovery is quicker.

More on the procedure here: