LIVE: Procession, funeral service being held for Bishop Richard Lennon

CLEVELAND — Bishop Richard Lennon is being laid to rest this morning.

Catholics are coming together from across the country and the Diocese of Cleveland to mourn the death of the 72-year-old who passed away Oct. 29 after a lengthy illness.

Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland Monday for a prayer service and calling hours led by current Bishop Nelson Perez.

Bishop Lennon was the 10th bishop to serve in Cleveland and resigned after 10 years due to failing health.

His funeral mass is being held this morning at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist.

