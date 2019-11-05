Fox Recipe Box: No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecake

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sweet potatoes get a lot of attention around Thanksgiving, but according to dietitian Lindsay Bailey from Akron Children's Hospital the vegetable is so nutritious we should consider putting it in our diet every month of the year. Lindsay shared some great easy recipes with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.
No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Ingredients
- 8 oz. of Cream Cheese (can used whipped cream cheese)
- 1/2 of a 15 oz. can of sweet potato puree
- 1/2 a teaspoon of Nutmeg
- 1/2 a teaspoon of All Spice
- 1 teaspoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/3 of a cup of Sugar
- 1 8 oz. tub of Cool Whip or coconut whipped cream
- 1 package of Graham Crackers
- 3 tablespoons of Melted Butter (can also use plant-based spread or coconut oil)
- Nuts, of your choice for Topping (optional)
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl mix your cream cheese, pureed sweet potatoes, nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar.
- Blend with stand mixer until smooth.
- Add in tub of cool whip or coconut whipped topping, and blend again until smooth.
- In a food processor, process entire package of graham crackers until smooth.
- Add in melted butter and process again until it is the consistency of wet sand.
- Press graham cracker mixture firmly into the bottom of a cheesecake pan.
- Pour batter on top and smooth out.
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
- Top with nuts (optional)
- Serve and enjoy!