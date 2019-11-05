Fox Recipe Box: No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Sweet potatoes get a lot of attention around Thanksgiving, but according to dietitian Lindsay Bailey from Akron Children's Hospital the vegetable is so nutritious we should consider putting it in our diet every month of the year. Lindsay shared some great easy recipes with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

No-Bake Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Ingredients

8 oz. of Cream Cheese (can used whipped cream cheese)

1/2 of a 15 oz. can of sweet potato puree

1/2 a teaspoon of Nutmeg

1/2 a teaspoon of All Spice

1 teaspoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/3 of a cup of Sugar

1 8 oz. tub of Cool Whip or coconut whipped cream

1 package of Graham Crackers

3 tablespoons of Melted Butter (can also use plant-based spread or coconut oil)

Nuts, of your choice for Topping (optional)

Instructions