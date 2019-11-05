Fos 8 Gender Reveal: A magical home run! Alexa and Justin Bednarz are having a…

MENTOR, Ohio — After a bumpy road to get here, Alexa and Justin Bednarz are finally starting their family.

They’re both teachers for the Mentor Cares facility and work with children who have autism. They actually met at work when their classrooms were right next door to each other. The couple married three years ago and are expecting their first baby March 18.

The two had many setbacks in getting to this point; and they actually almost started the adoption process, but took a trip to Disney first. They came back home pregnant!

Alexa loves Disney, and the Magic Kingdom is a very special place to them. Justin is a big time Tribe fan and season ticket holder for years.

Both their passions will be wrapped up into their gender reveal that will take place live on Fox 8 News in the Morning. It will be the second in a series of live gender reveals happening on-air all week-long.

**To watch their gender reveal live during Fox 8 News at 8 a.m., click here**