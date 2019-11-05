Election Day confusion: Some people end up voting for candidates who withdrew from the ballot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Board of Elections on Tuesday made people aware of some confusion at some of its voting locations.

The Board tweeted it learned that notices for candidates who have withdrawn were not properly posted in voting stalls in Green and Sagamore Hills.

According to the Summit County Board of Elections, the candidates who have withdrawn from the ballot are Justin Speight, city of Green candidate for Council-At-Large; and, Scott Gale, Sagamore Hills Township Fiscal Officer.

The Board said it contacted election workers in the affected locations and put into place additional teams to troubleshoot in those areas.  Extra notices were also distributed.

Votes which were cast for candidates who have withdrawn will not be counted.

Any questions or concerns can be made by calling 330-643-5200, by emailing  summit@summitcountyboe.com or by direct message on social media.

