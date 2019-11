Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own throughout the month of November.

Today we honor, E.S. Tracey.

Tracey served in the Air Force between 1967-1971 as a jet mechanic.

He is also a proud member of the Amvets Post 109 in Mentor On The Lake and VFW Post 92-95 in Mentor.

To submit a veteran to be recognized this month, click here.