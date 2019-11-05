× Bratenahl apartment concierge accused of stealing $200,000 in jewelry from residents

BRATENAHL, Ohio– A concierge at Bratenahl Place condominiums is accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from residents.

Anthony Djurovic, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of theft and one count of grand theft. His co-defendant, James Rigby, 44, faces five counts of receiving stolen property for selling the items to pawn shops.

“This defendant was hired to assist and protect the residents of Bratenahl Place,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “He violated and exploited that trust by committing multiple burglaries in their homes.”

Djurovic stole items from four different apartments between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, the prosecutor’s office said.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.