Bike stolen from Rocky River man with autism while he worked

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- Fairview Park police are investigating after someone stole a bike from a man with autism on Tuesday.

“I ride my work to work every morning. I work at Savers from 8 to 4:30 p.m. and I ride my bike there. I lock my bike up,” said 25-year-old Jon Keith, of Rocky River.

But when Keith went outside for lunch, his bike was gone. He said someone stole his orange Diamondback bike while he was working.

“For someone to do something like that, they have low self-esteem and this is how they live their life. By taking from others,” Keith said.

The bike is his only transportation to work.

“I work 62 hours a week at Savers and at Marcs,” he said.

For many people, Keith and his orange bike are a familiar sight on Center Ridge Road.

“I use that bike all the time. I ride everywhere. I ride all the way down to Crocker Park with it,” Keith said.

According to Savers, there is surveillance video that shows a suspect cutting the chain with bolt cutters and stealing the bike. The suspect was last seen heading east on Center Ridge Road.