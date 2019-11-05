× Basketball player with autism to make debut with Kent State Wednesday night

KENT, Ohio– Kalin Bennett will be dressed and ready to play for Kent State in the season opener Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-10 forward made history when he became the first person with autism to sign a national letter of intent with a Division I school.

“We held him accountable on the court, we held him accountable in the classroom and I think that’s what made him so super,” said Clarence Finley, Bennett’s high school coach, when we spoke to him last year.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. against Hiram.