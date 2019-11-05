× Attention parents: Sesame Street Live! Lets Party! coming to the Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND- Can you tell us how to get to Sesame Street? Elmo, Abby, Cadabby, Big Bird and more are coming to Cleveland.

Sesame Street Live! Lets Party performances will take place at the Wolstein Center on April 4 and 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale, November 12.

The interactive show for parents and their little ones will take you to the party where you will sing favorite songs like ‘I Love Trash,’ ‘C is for Cookie,’ with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster.

It is a unique, up-close-and-personal pre-show experience will be offered at an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party start at $15. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available online at www.sesamestreetlive.com or in person at the Wolstein Center Box Office.