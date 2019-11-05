× 15-year-old boy dies after being shot with BB gun at birthday party

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A teenage boy from the Cincinnati area who was reportedly shot with a BB gun at a birthday party has passed away, FOX 19 reports.

According to the TV station, 15-year-old Emarion Gordon was recently taken off life support after the shooting, which happened in October.

Emarion’s father, Anthony Thomas, told FOX 19 the pellet from the BB gun struck an artery which supplied blood to the brain.

Thomas said when his son was shot, the teens he was with did not tell an adult right away.

“(He) and one little boy was… engaged in horseplay or whatever. And the other young man had the BB rifle. He pulled the trigger and that’s when it hit my son in the chest,” Thomas told FOX 19. Thomas said he is not sure how much time passed before someone called 911.

FOX 19 says the police report states, the “suspect recklessly caused serious physical harm to victim by shooting victim in the chest with a BB gun.”

Thomas said the shooter was a friend of Emarion.

The case reportedly remains under investigation.