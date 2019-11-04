× Woman struck by bullet while in car with family in Canton, sheriff’s office says

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in Canton.

According to a press release, deputies, along with Canton police, responded at 11:16 a.m. to the area of Cleveland Ave. NW and 44th St. NW for a report of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, was struck by a bullet in the upper arm. The bullet came through the windshield. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The couple’s young children were also in the vehicle at the time. No one else was injured.

Investigators are looking for information on two vehicles: a red Dodge Avenger R/T with tinted windows and a spoiler; and, an older model, dark, full-size Chevy SUV. The sheriff’s office said the vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the shooting and may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.