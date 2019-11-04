Vigil for three killed during shooting at Cleveland party

CLEVELAND– Family and friends will gather Monday night to remember the three people killed during a shooting at a party over the weekend.

Police were called to Lorain Avenue near West 78th Street at about 4 a.m. Sunday. They found two people, Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III and April Lynn Magana, dead at the scene. The third victim, Muriel Nicole Tursivio, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Magana at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Kielonte Harris, in the triple homicide. He appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday on charges of aggravated murder. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

