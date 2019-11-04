Showers with colder air to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers are rolling through as a cold front passes from west to east. Colder air will follow on Tuesday.

That being said, our temperatures are going to get MUCH colder by the end of the week! Plus, we’ll toss snow into the forecast on Thursday, which will transition into lake-effect snow on Friday. It’s something we’ll be watching as we head through our unseasonably chilly week.

Starting Tuesday, we get colder and almost consistently stay that way: about 10-15° below average!

Overnight temperatures on Thursday and Friday nights could be into the low 20s. We haven’t had those daytime temps since March!

UPCOMING WEEK SYNOPSIS: Active pattern this week with clipper systems every few days with a higher chance for accumulating snow by week’s end.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: