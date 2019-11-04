More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mann Packaging Co. is voluntarily recalling more than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada for possible listeria contamination.

The recall is in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The packages have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. The packaged vegetables were sold under a variety of brand names, including Mann's, HEB, Del Monte, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's.

A full list and images for products in the United States can be found here, while the full list for Canada can be found here.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with these products to date, according to the company.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis can cause fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy individuals.

However, the infection can be fatal for some people. Pregnant women and their newborns, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year and approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.

Mann Packaging says customers should throw out any affected products. If customers have any questions, they should call the company at 1-844-927-0707 or email the company at consumers@mannpacking.com.