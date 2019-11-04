Man who robbed Cleveland gas station caught on surveillance

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Cleveland gas station.

It happened on October 23 in the 3700 block of Fulton Road.

Around 2:30 in the morning, the suspect went in the store and walked behind the counter.

Police say the man threatened to hit an employee who tried to stop him.

The man took four cartons of cigarettes and pushed a customer who tried to stop him as well, according to police.

If you recognize the man in the photos, call Cleveland police at (216)623-5217.