Man says pregnant wife stopped intruders with AR-15

LITHIA, Florida – Police in Lithia, Florida are investigating a violent home invasion.

Jeremy King says two masked men armed with guns barged into his home around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He says the men started beating him.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” he told Bay News 9.

King says his wife grabbed an AR-15 and started shooting.

Bay News 9 reports one of the suspects was found dead in a ditch.

Investigators are still looking for the other suspect.