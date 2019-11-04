Macaulay Culkin thinks Baker Mayfield looks like robber from ‘Home Alone’

CLEVELAND– Baker Mayfield’s disheveled look after the Browns loss to the Broncos on Sunday is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Former child star Macaulay Culkin weighed in with a reference to the 1990 holiday classic “Home Alone.”

The actor played Kevin McCallister, a boy who is left behind while his family goes on a trip and is forced to defend the house from bumbling burglars who call themselves the “wet bandits.”

Mayfield was dressed a little like Joe Pesci’s character, Harry. Culkin posted a photo of himself armed with a paint can to knock out intruders with the caption,” I’m ready for you Baker Mayfield… Come at me, bro.”

Baker should also watch out for trip wires, tarantulas and red-hot door knobs.

More stories on Baker Mayfield here